Thursday, October 3, 2024
Bhupinder Singh Hooda: BJP Lacks Achievements And Issues

Haryana LoP and Congress candidate from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said on Thursday that there is a Congress wave across Haryana.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda: BJP Lacks Achievements And Issues

Haryana LoP and Congress candidate from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said on Thursday that there is a Congress wave across Haryana and criticized the BJP for lacking initiative in state development.

“Campaigning is going on well. There is a wave in support of Congress across the state. Thirty-six fraternities will decide that the Congress will form the next government in Haryana. Dalits are with Congress, which is the real party for them.”

He further stated, “BJP is lacking issues; they have no achievements to show. It is a failed government.”

Meanwhile, with voting in Haryana scheduled for October 5, senior leaders from all major parties, including BJP, Congress, JJP, INLD, AAP, and BSP, are making a final push to rally support. Nuh has been in the spotlight recently, having experienced significant unrest during riots in July-August 2023.

ALSO READ: JD(S) Defends HD Kumaraswamy Amidst Controversial Allegations

The Congress candidate for Nuh is Aftab Ahmed, who previously won the seat in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the BJP has nominated Sanjay Singh, who successfully contested the Sohna seat as a BJP candidate in the last elections.

Voting for all 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana will take place on October 5 from 7 AM to 6 PM. The counting of votes will occur on October 8. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats.

Additionally, the Haryana Congress stated that Congress is the biggest hope for Haryana after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Nilokheri Assembly, Amar Singh, extended support to Congress candidate Dharampal for the upcoming assembly election.

In a post on X, Haryana Congress said, “The decision of @AAPHaryana candidate Amar Singh ji and his supporters from Nilokheri Assembly, led by Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Shri @Partap_Sbajwa ji, to support @INCIndia candidate Dharampal ji shows that Congress is the biggest hope for Haryana.”

MUST READ: BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi Links Congress To Delhi Drug Haul

