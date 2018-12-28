Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has served twice as Chief Minister of Haryana, said that his party would waive farm loans within six hours of forming the government in Haryana. He also added that old-age pension in the state will be increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 while the electricity bills will be reduced by over 50 per cent within 12 hours.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday banged the drums of his party’s swift delivery on the key pre-poll promise of farm loan waiver in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He then stressed that if the Congress wins next Assembly elections in Haryana, farm loans will be waived within six hours of forming the government in the state.

Earlier in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh, the Congress moved swiftly and waived off loans worth lakhs of crores within a couple of days of forming the governments. The grand old party’s move inspired two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led states – Assam and Gujarat.

Assam government waived off loans of more than 8 lakh farmers in the state and later, Gujarat government announced that it would forego rural electricity bills up to Rs 650 crore, which has also turned out to be a boon for farmers.

As per reports, the Central government is planning to announce new measures for farmers before the end of the winter session on January 5.

