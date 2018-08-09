The SFIO on Thursday arrested promoter Bhushan Group of Companies Neeraj Singal in allegations of corporate frauds and has been sent to 14-days judicial custody. The SFIO made arresting on orders of Ministry of Corporate Affairs under the Section 447 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) arrested promoter of Bhushan Group of Companies Neeraj Singal on Thursday. Following the orders of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, SFIO arrested Neeraj Singhal in allegations of siphoning off bank loans over Rs 2000 crores under the Section 447 of the Companies Act, 2013. After the arresting, the SFIO presented Neeraj before the Competent Jurisdiction, which sent Neeraj to 14-days custody.

The SFIO in a press release said that the arresting has been done under the Section 212(8) of the Companies Act, 2013. The investigating team revealed that Neeraj Singal is found guilty of indulging in serious corporate fraud.

The notification further added that police and investigating team have found that promoters of Bhushan Steel Limited (BSL) have misused funds taken from the banks, which led to the losses to the investors.

The investigation in the case is underway, meanwhile, the ownership and control over the Bhushan Steel Limited has been transferred to the Tata group after the Insolvency resolution.

Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) makes its First arrest. Mr. Neeraj Singal, erstwhile Promoter & Managing Director of Bhushan Steel Ltd. has been arrested by SFIO. He was produced before Court of competent jurisdiction today & sent to judicial custody till 14th Aug. 2018 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 9, 2018

Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) arrests Mr. Neeraj Singhal in connection with investigation into the affairs of Bhushan Group of Companies; For full details, please log on: https://t.co/bojyVSSPLa — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 9, 2018

.He is accused to be guilty of siphoning off funds of over Rs. 2000 crore from the loans availed by Bhushan Steel Limited using more than 80 companies.

The companies were used for fraudulent activities of rotation of funds through bogus loans & advances, investments, etc. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 9, 2018

Fraudulent activities contributed to the company becoming insolvent.

Bhushan Steel Limited is one of the 12 big cases that had been referred for insolvency resolution by banks.Tata Group has taken-over management of the company from the Singals. SFIO investigation is on-going. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 9, 2018

