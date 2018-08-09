The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) arrested promoter of Bhushan Group of Companies Neeraj Singal on Thursday. Following the orders of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, SFIO arrested Neeraj Singhal in allegations of siphoning off bank loans over Rs 2000 crores under the Section 447 of the Companies Act, 2013. After the arresting, the SFIO presented Neeraj before the Competent Jurisdiction, which sent Neeraj to 14-days custody.

The SFIO in a press release said that the arresting has been done under the Section 212(8) of the Companies Act, 2013. The investigating team revealed that Neeraj Singal is found guilty of indulging in serious corporate fraud.

The notification further added that police and investigating team have found that promoters of Bhushan Steel Limited (BSL) have misused funds taken from the banks, which led to the losses to the investors.   

The investigation in the case is underway, meanwhile, the ownership and control over the Bhushan Steel Limited has been transferred to the Tata group after the Insolvency resolution. 

