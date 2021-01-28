Contrary to President Joe Biden’s explicit support for India’s permanent UNSC membership in his campaign for Indo-Americans, Joe Biden's pick for the ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield did not out rightly commit to the support.

When asked if she thinks India, Germany, Japan, should be (permanent) members (of the UN Security Council) by Senator Jeff Merkley, she responded “I think there has been some discussions about them being members of the Security Council and there are some strong arguments for that,”.

Referencing the Coffee Club she added, “But I also know that there are others who disagree within their regions that they should be the representative of their region. That, too, is an ongoing discussion,”. Coffee Club or Uniting for consensus is a movement developed in 1990 under the leadership of Italy in opposition to the expansion of permanent seats in UNSC. Pakistan, Mexico and Egypt also constitute its founding members.

President Biden’s campaign policy document last year mentioned, “Recognizing India’s growing role on the world stage, the Obama-Biden Administration formally declared US support for India’s membership in a reformed and expanded United Nations Security Council,”.

Until now four out of five permanent members of the security council excluding communist China backed India’s bid for permanent membership. The last three administrations under George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump had openly said that the United States supports India’s bid to be a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.