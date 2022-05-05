On Tuesday, local Joe Biden made a vigorous defence of abortion access, stating that a woman's freedom to choose as "fundamental" and that "basic fairness" requires the Supreme Court not to overturn five decades of precedent in a forthcoming decision.

Biden was reacting to the publication by Politico on Monday night of a draught judgement that, if published as a formal majority decision in June, will overturn Roe v. Wade from 1973 and remove half a century of legal safeguards supporting a constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” Biden said in a statement.

The draught opinion is not final, and the language of the decision, as well as the voting patterns of the Justices, could alter in the coming weeks. However, if the Supreme Court did not overturn Roe v. Wade by the end of the month, Biden said he would urge for Congress to approve a bill ensuring Roe’s protections, which he would sign into law.

He believes that passing such a measure will need voters electing more pro-choice lawmakers to the House and Senate in November’s midterm elections.

At this time, that appears improbable; Democrats have been prepared for possible House losses in November, and Biden’s approval ratings, which are languishing in the low 40s, might be a drag on his party’s performance in the midterms.

According to Biden, the White House has been preparing for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. When the Supreme Court allowed a Texas law banning abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy to go into effect last year, Biden directed his White House counsel’s office, led by Dana Remus, and the White House Gender Policy Council, led by Jennifer Klein, to craft his Administration’s response to a more sweeping decision by the Court. “When any verdict is issued,” Biden stated, “we will be ready.”

The possibility that the Supreme Court would overrule the historic reproductive rights ruling comes at a politically difficult time for Biden. While unemployment is low, inflation fears persist as prices for household goods continue to rise, the pandemic’s effects persist, and Biden works to oversee the complex global reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.