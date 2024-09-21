Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Biden To PM Modi: “Each Time We Sit Down, I’m Struck By Our Ability To Find New Areas Of Cooperation”

Prime Minister Modi was received by US President Biden as he arrived at Greenville, Delaware.

Biden To PM Modi: “Each Time We Sit Down, I’m Struck By Our Ability To Find New Areas Of Cooperation”

As the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden concluded in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday (local time), the latter said that each time the two leaders sit down, they find new areas of cooperation. The bilateral meeting between the two leaders took place at Biden’s personal residence in Greenville, Delaware, on Saturday afternoon.

Prime Minister Modi was received by US President Biden as he arrived at Greenville, Delaware. “The United States’ partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history,” Biden wrote in a post on X, following the meeting.

Special start to a significant visit

“Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I’m struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different,” he added.

The US delegation comprised of Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs; and Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States to India, while the Indian delegation consisted of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Ambassador of India to US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

“A special start to a significant visit. @POTUS @JoeBiden warmly received PM @narendramodi at his residence in Greenville, Delaware,” the Prime Minister’s office said, sharing a post on X. Notably, this could be the last bilateral meeting between the two leaders, as Biden is in his last month of his presidency.

Read More: PM Modi’s US Visit: A Game-Changer for India’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative

Biden hosts PM at his residence

The 2024 US Presidential Election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democratic nominee after Biden exited the race in July, and she is up against the Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump.

“A warm and special beginning to an important visit. In a special gesture @POTUS Joe Biden hosts PM @narendramodi at his residence.

PM @narendramodi warmly received by @POTUS Joe Biden at Greenville, Delaware ahead of their bilateral meeting,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X. Both Biden, and PM Modi are slated to attend a summit-level meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

 Leaders to review progress achieved by Quad

At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the past year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The first Quad Leaders’ Summit was held in virtual format in 2021. The second Quad Leaders’ Summit (first in-person) was held in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2021. The third Quad Leaders’ Summit was held virtually on March 3, 2022. The fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit (second in-person) was hosted by Japan on May 24, 2022. The fifth Quad Leaders’ Summit (third in-person) was held in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023.

Also Read: Understanding The Quad Summit 2024: Objectives And Goals

With inputs from agencies

