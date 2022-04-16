Implementing the promise made during election polls, Punjab CM to offer 300 units of free electricity

According to the State Information and Public Relations Department, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab offered 300 units of free electricity for every family starting July 1 after one month in power.

On April 12, CM Bhagwant Mann met with his Delhi counterpart and party president Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the concept of delivering free power in Punjab.

In a press conference, Punjab CM stated that the state would make a huge announcement shortly.

Punjab CM remarked “On the 16th, we will give the people of Punjab a fantastic good news.”

The AAP government in Delhi gives people with 200 free power units. Following the tread, AAP in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections promised to provide free power to every family for up to 300 units.