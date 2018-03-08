Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Farooq Takla, a key accused in 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts. The central investigating agency arrested the Takla from Dubai after 25 years of his escape. Takla will be brought back to India for further investigation into the serial day attacks which resulted in about 257 fatalities and 717 injuries. He will be produced before a TADA court in the city later in the day for remand. However, the two main accused in the case, Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon have not yet been arrested or tried.

Takla can reveal the information about the other accused in the case, which is reported to found safe heavens in Dubai and Pakistan

In a big achievement, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Mohamed Farooq alias Farooq Takla, a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case. The central agency finally succeeded to arrest a close aide of fleeing mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar from Dubai after 25 years of his escape. Following the arrest, Takla will be brought back to Mumbai for further investigation into the matter. He will be produced before a TADA court in the city later in the day for remand. He was a key accused in the serious of 12 bomb explosions that took place in India’s financial capital, Mumbai.

As per the records of INTERPOL, Takla accused of 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, born on 17 February 1961, in Mumbai. Takla’s birth name is Yasin Mansoor Mohamed Farooq. 23 years back, in 1995, INTERPOL issued a red corner notice against Takla. After absconding, Takla believed to go underground and was later taken back to India to face the law. As per the CBI sources, Takla and his brother, Mohamad Ahmad Mansoor provided logistic support to the other accused in the case. Along with 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, Takla is accused of criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and several others charges.

CBI arrested Mansoor but couldn’t manage to arrest Takla. Takla can reveal the information about the other accused in the case, which is reported to found safe heavens in Dubai and Pakistan. Talking about the development to a national daily, Ujjwal Nikam, senior advocate said its a big blow to the D-company or D-gang.

The attacks were planned by Dawood Ibrahim, leader of the Mumbai-based international organised crime syndicate, D-company. The coordinated attacks were the most destructive bomb explosions in Indian history. The single-day attacks resulted in about 257 fatalities and 717 injuries. The two main suspects in the case, Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon have not yet been arrested or tried.

