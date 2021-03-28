IIT Hyderabad and ministry of electronics and Information technology, govt. of India, in collaboration with NXP India launches a Semiconductor Startup Incubator and Acceleration Programme . as part of this programme, up to 5 promising startups will be incubated for a period oof two years.

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Government of India have collaborated with NXP India, which is one of the biggest R&D centres for NXP semiconductors to launch a Semiconductor Startup Incubation and Acceleration Programme.

The emergence of semiconductor startups began with Texas Instruments when it decided to set up a global R&D centre in Bengaluru back in 1985, to design semiconductor chips and integrated circuits utilising the talent of Indian Engineers. Other MNC’s followed, including two major chipset markets- Samsung Electronics and Intel.

Although there have been many MNCs that are supporting and incorporating semiconductor design work in India, Indian companies were not adopting the same. now, a new breed of Deep Tech Hardware startups is willing to change the narrative. A Bengaluru based Semiconductor Fabless Accelerator Lab (SFAL) was formed last year which was initiated by a group within the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association.

IIT-H recently issued a Press Release in which it stated that the objective of the newly launched Semiconductor Startup Incubation and Acceleration Programme is to find, facilitate, and mentor semiconductor and IP design startups across the country in technological as well as business aspects.

Lars Reger, Executive Vice President of NXP Semiconductors underlined that the smart semiconductor system has a core semiconductor technology at the very heart of it and the startup incubation & Acceleration Programme can bring the core impetus to the strengthening of fabless semiconductor design in India.

