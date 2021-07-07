The reshuffle is designed to accommodate representatives of more diverse social and linguistic groups onto the Cabinet.

The Central administration is soon to have a radical restructuring, as the Cabinet is soon to go through a reshuffle. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not had any Cabinet changes after getting re-elected in 2019 by a huge vote margin. The induction ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. today (July 7) at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Council of Ministers is currently running with 53 members while its full strength can be as high as 81. The likely candidates for the new positions on the Cabinet are Ajay Bhatt, Anurag Thakur, Bharati Pawar, Bhupender Yadav, G Kishan Reddy, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kapil Patil, Meenakshi Lekhi, Narayan Rane, Parshottam Rupala, Sarbananda Sonowal, Shantanu Thakur, Shobha Karandlaje and Sunita Duggal, all members of BJP. However, members of other parties are also likely to be appointed, including R C P Singh of Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Dal’s Pashupati Paras, and Anupriya Patel from Apna Dal.

The Cabinet reshuffle comes as part of BJP’s vision of promoting the younger generation as their more experienced predecessors cannot be expected to remain forever. The reshuffle is also designed to accommodate representatives of more diverse social and linguistic groups onto the Cabinet.

Here is a coherent list of possible candidates for various Ministries (note that the following information is not fully confirmed, due discretion is advised):

1. Heena Gavit

MoS

Maharashtra

2. Bhupendra Yadav

MoS

Rajasthan

3. Shobha Karandlaje

MoS

Karnataka

4. Ajay Bhatt

MoS

Uttarakhand

5. Ajay Kumar Mishra

MoS

Uttar Pradesh

6. Pashupati Paras

MoS

Bihar

7. Sunita Duggal

MoS

Haryana

8. Narayan Rane

Cabinet

Maharashtra

9. Anupriya Patel

Cabinet

Uttar Pradesh

10. Meenakshi Lekhi

Unknown

New Delhi

11. Jyotiraditya Scindia

Cabinet

Madhya Pradesh

12. Sarbananda Sonowal

Cabinet

Bengal

13. Kapil Patil

MoS

Maharashtra

14. Shantanu Thakur

MoS

Bengal

15. Nisith Pramanik

MoS

Bengal

16. R C P Singh

MoS

Bihar

17. Bharati Pawar

MoS

Maharashtra

18. Rajeev Chandrashekhar

MoS

Karnataka

19. S P Singh Baghel

MoS

Uttar Pradesh

20. Darshana Jardosh

MoS

Gujarat

21. Virendra Kumar

MoS

Madhya Pradesh

22. Bhagwat Karad

MoS

Maharashtra

The following individuals are likely to be promoted to higher Ministries:

1. Anurag Thakur

MoS, Finance

2. G Kishan Reddy

MoS, Home Affairs

3. Parshottam Rupala

MoS, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Elevation

4. Hardeep Singh Puri

MoS (IC), Civil Aviation

It was earlier rumoured that some Ministers could also be resigning as part of the restructuring and indeed, a dozen resignations have been made public thus far:

1. Ramesh Pokhriyal

Minister, Education

2. Thawarchand Gehlot

Minister, Social Justice & Empowerment

3. Sanjay S Dhotre

MoS, Electronics & Info

4. Santosh Gangwar

MoS, Labour & Employment

5. Debasree Choudhuri

MoS, Women & Child Development

6. Ratan Lal Kataria

MoS, Social Justice & Empowerment

7.Pratap Chandra Sarangi

MoS, Animal Husbandry

8. Harsh Vardhan

Minister, Health & Family Welfare

9. Sadanand Gowda

Minister, Chemicals & Fertilizers

10. Rao Saheb Danve

MoS, Consumer Affairs

11. Ashwini Choubey

MoS, Health & Family Welfare

12. Babul Supriyo

MoS, Environment, Forest & Climate Change