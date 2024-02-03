Big Relief: 1K Resting Facilities Provided For Highway Truck Drivers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Feb 2, announced a fresh scheme to build 1000 modern resting facilities for truck and cab drivers on national highways under the line of government’s ease in living policy.

Emphasizing the challenges drivers endure on long journeys, he announced plans to construct 1,000 modern facilities along national highways, offering food, clean water, restrooms, parking, and rest areas in the initial phase. He addressed the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

However, the average salary for truck driver is Rs 68,740 per month in India.

Believing the NITI Aayog report, trucks handle 70% of India’s domestic freight, with projections indicating a surge from 4 million trucks in 2022 to approximately 17 million by 2050. The report, ‘Transforming Trucking in India’ (September 2022), highlights the crucial role of proper sleep and naps for long-haul truck drivers to enhance alertness and prevent accidents, emphasizing that sleep deprivation is a significant factor in road mishaps.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 has united the entire mobility and supply chain community on one platform. While reaffirming the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he underscored the crucial role of the mobility sector, stating that India is rapidly advancing and creating significant opportunities for mobility.