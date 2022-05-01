Uday Pratap Singh wins Best Anchor-English award; Siddharth Rege recognised as Best News Producer- English

iTV Network’s NewsX, India News and its regional channels registered a thumping win at the exchange4media News Broadcasting awards 2022. Held at the Imperial in New Delhi, ENBA 2022 witnessed the presence of Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur as the chief guest.

Recognised for its relentless efforts to deliver ‘News, Not Noise’ and ensuring the safety of journalists, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic, NewsX bagged 11 awards across multiple categories.

NewsX’s Uday Pratap Singh won the the ‘Best Anchor-English’ award. Siddharth Rege won Best News Producer-English’ and emerged as the runner up of ‘Young Professional Of The Year’ award.

Policy & Politics and Legally Speaking by Tarun Nangia were recognised as ‘Best Business Programme-English’ and ‘Best Late Prime Time Show’ respectively. Medically Speaking by Meenakshi Upreti was recognised as the ‘Best In-Depth series’.

NewsX Influencer A-List by Paridhi Bhanot and Aarti Kirushnan was recognised the category of ‘Best Converage In Entertainment- English’ and NXT VaKu by Megha Sharma was recognised under the category of ‘Best Show Identity-English’.

The jury also recognised NewsX’s special series Second Wave Superheroes and Hear The Afghans under the categories of ‘Best campaign for social cause-English’ and ‘Best International Programme-English.’