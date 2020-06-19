Around 2 dozen terrorists have been killed in the last two weeks in various encounters by the security forces in the valley. All these terrorists who have been gunned down are locals. An estimated number of 100 militants have been killed by the forces in Kashmir this year.

Eight terrorists were killed in two encounters that took place in the Shopian and Pampore district of Kashmir in the last 24 hours. The DGP of Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh is currently addressing the issue. The terrorists had taken cover inside a mosque in the village; hence there was no use of firing and IEDs, only tear smoke shells were used to maintain the sanctitude of the holy place.

The police confirmed that the slain terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfits. The security forces initiated the anti-terror operations only after receiving accurate and specific information on the whereabouts of the terrorists.

The operation has been labeled as one of the rarest of the rare operation, where there was no usage of the IEDs which has generally been the trademark move of the security forces, only tear smoke shells were used to kill the terrorists. Though not all who died are the ones who took refuge in the mosque.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief, Dilbagh Singh said that the locals and the masjid committee people were extremely happy and profusely thanked the district Police Chief, Mr. Tahir for conducting the operation with full sanctity and patience, considering that the exercise to eliminate terrorists took place inside a mosque.

While reports have confirmed that the security forces suffered no casualty during the encounter.

Encounter has started at #Meej Pampore area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 17, 2020

