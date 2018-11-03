Bigg Boss 12 Day 48 Episode 49 November 3 2018 preview: In a big surprise to the contestants of the Bigg Boss house, the housemates will be joined by former contestant and actress Hina Khan, who will be putting forth the allegations of the audience about some contestants and seek their answers.

Bigg Boss 12 Day 48 Episode 49 November 3 2018 preview: Housemates will get a big surprise today as former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Hina Khan will enter the show and will reveal to the contestants what people and audience have to say about each contestant and how well they are going in the game. Hina Khan will be bringing audience questions and accusations on the contestants over their so far conduct in the house. According to the show preview teaser, Hina Khan will be asking straight-forward questions from Karanvir, Srishty, Jasleen, and other housemates. In the teaser, it is shown that Jasleen will face the question about Anup Jalota who was eliminated in the previous week where Hina Khan will put audience query in front of her about her relationship status with Anup Jalota.

Anup Jalota after getting evicted from the reality show in last week’s weekend ka vaar while talking about his experience in the show had said that there was no romantic relationship between him and Jasleen other than a student and a teacher. He had said that Jasleen was her student who was learning music and he had known her parents and also met them at the airport and their place since Jasleen’s father was his good friend. This revelation for Anup Jalota came will come as a shock for Jasleen who has accepted that both are dating.

.@eyehinakhan laga rahi hai janta ke kuch aarop gharwalon pe. Kya hoga gharwalon ke paas iska jawaab? Dekhiye aaj raat #WeekendKaVaar mein 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/BqjrtMnAyL — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Hina Khan will also inform Karanvir Bohra about audience review of his so far performance that on the entertainment plank, his score was Zero. This is what the teaser of today’s episode has revealed so far. But the show will have more drama than this as its Saturday and it will once again Salman Khan who will grill contestants over their week’s conduct and also we’ll get to know who will stay in the house and who will end their Bigg Boss journey.

Wishing well mein wish maangte waqt hue gharwale emotional. Jaaniye unhone kya maanga #WeekendKaVaar mein raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/g8Bn0sBBb7 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2018

