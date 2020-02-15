Bigg Boss 13 grand finale update: Bollywood actor Salman Khan would be seen shaking a leg on the Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale. Salman Khan's dance performance video has been trending on social media and fans have been showering love on the host and contestants of the TV reality show.

Bigg Boss 13 grand finale update: A few hours have left to the Bigg Boss season 13 grand finale. As shown in the promo shared by Colors on Instagram, superstar Salman Khan would kick off the finale with a dance performance on Janam Samjha Karo. He was draped in black ripped jeans and an embellished jacket.

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan’s performance is trending on social media and fans are loving it. The one-minute video is a composition of Salman Khan’s super hit songs Janam Samjha Saro, Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat, and Race title track. As Bigg Boss fans have been waiting eagerly for the BB finale, Salman Khan’s dance video has been shared by thousands. The video has garnered millions of hearts and the comment section has been overloaded by lovely messages and comments.

Salman has been hosting the show for a decade now, and would also shake his leg on Dabaang 3’s superhit song ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’.

The contestants would also set the stage on fire. Reports said Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla would battling it out, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra would perform on Tony Kakkar and Neha Sharma’s song Dheeme Dheeme.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, who were in a relationship before coming to the show, would deliver a sensuous performance on ‘Ang Laga De’.

The onscreen lovers Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana may also deliver a romantic dance performance. Before Himanshi’s eviction, Asim Riaz had proposed her and they were liked a lot as a couple by the fans.

