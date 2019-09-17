Bigg Boss 13: One of the biggest Indian television reality show, Bigg Boss is coming back with the 13th season and here is everything you need to know about Salman Khan's show.

Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss is back and so is Salman Khan! All Bigg Boss fans, rejoice as Bigg Boss season 13 is about to kick-start with everyone’s favourite host Salman Khan getting more entertainment, more masala and full-on drama! After 12 successful seasons, the controversial reality show is coming back with season 13 and fans are already very excited!

Bigg Boss has been topping the TRP charts for over 12 years and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been hosting the show for the past 9 years is coming back this time again and it will be a big treat for all Bigg Boss and Salman Khan fans.

We get you all the details about Bigg Boss season 13—from the premiere date, time, contestants, concept, and much more!

Premiere date:

Bigg Boss season 13 will premiere on September 29. Just like the previous year, Bigg Boss 13 will kick-start in September itself and will last for more than 3 months. The premiere will have several fun moments and some amazing dance performances by the contestants as well as by the one and only Salman Khan.

Time:

From Monday to Friday, Bigg Boss 13 will air from 9 pm to 10 pm. On the weekends, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 13 will air from 10:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

Rumoured contestants:

According to reports, celebs like Aditya Narayan, Meghna Malik, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Pavitra Punia and Devoleena Bhattacharya are expected to be the contestants on the show. However, the final list will be out on the premiere day.

Concept:

Unlike the previous 3 seasons of celebs vs commoners, Bigg Boss 13 will only have celebrity contestants. This means that more drama, more entertainment, more masala and full-on craziness. Also, Salman Khan in a promo revealed that the finalists will be chosen in 4 weeks itself and will have to survive in the house for 100 days. This will surely be very interesting.

Location:

Although the previous 12 seasons were shot in Lonavala, this time, the sets of Bigg Boss 13 will be put up in Mumbai.

