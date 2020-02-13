Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale 15th February: Arti Singh is a Bigg contestant who has reached the final week and grabbed a lot of attension from the audience. Arti tried to be an independent contestant but there is a lot more to know about her.

Arti belongs to a star family, she is a niece of Bollywood actor Govinda and comedian Krushna Abhishek. The actor has not made the headlines but received a lot of appreciation for her work in television. Many critics have estimated that she will be having a great future as an actor but she failed due to family pressure.

But Arti Singh started on a wonderful node, she begins her career with televisions most popular show Maayka in the year 2007. She then appeared in another show Grihasti after that she had dome multiple shows but could not make it to the lead role. Then she got a break in 2016 where she played a lead role in television show Waaris. She received a lot of appreciation from the audience and from the critics as well.

After that, the actress has been seen in a few serials also in cameo roles. Arti Singh also made her presence in the comedy shows and the daily schedule shows like Encounter, Santoshi Maata and other. She did a guest appearance Santoshi Maa and Badho Bahu. After a lot of struggle in her career, Arti Singh has now become a popular television face with the most-watched show Bigg Boss.

Talking about her journey in the show, Arti has changed herself and bring out her inner strength, it was seen in the show that Arti was ready to perform all the tasks and she was ready to take all the challenges to win the show. When Hina Khan came into the show to a member of the elite club she ate 21 Mirchies and chopped her hair. It shows her sporty nature and that made the audience fall in love with her.

