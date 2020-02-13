Arti belongs to a star family, she is a niece of Bollywood actor Govinda and comedian Krushna Abhishek. The actor has not made the headlines but received a lot of appreciation for her work in television. Many critics have estimated that she will be having a great future as an actor but she failed due to family pressure.
But Arti Singh started on a wonderful node, she begins her career with televisions most popular show Maayka in the year 2007. She then appeared in another show Grihasti after that she had dome multiple shows but could not make it to the lead role. Then she got a break in 2016 where she played a lead role in television show Waaris. She received a lot of appreciation from the audience and from the critics as well.
After that, the actress has been seen in a few serials also in cameo roles. Arti Singh also made her presence in the comedy shows and the daily schedule shows like Encounter, Santoshi Maata and other. She did a guest appearance Santoshi Maa and Badho Bahu. After a lot of struggle in her career, Arti Singh has now become a popular television face with the most-watched show Bigg Boss.
♥️
She is fierce, beautiful, strong and ethical! She is the girl who has always maintained right morals throughout. For her, whats wrong is wrong, and it won't stop her from speaking up for herself or anyone else who needs a leaning shoulder to cry on! And putting all these traits together sums up that Arti is an amazing human being!
Cooking is about giving. It is an act of love, a way of sharing with others the little secrets that are simmering on the burner. Arti isn't just a great cook, she cooks to feed people, to make them happy, to start their day on a good note. Throughout the show, we have watched her cook without any qualms or hesitation. While the kitchen is one of the most sore subjects in the house, Arti has made the space her own little sanctuarium and made it her own.
When you choose to take the unchartered path, there are bound to be unforeseen mistakes, hurdles, and setbacks. There is no excuse for being underconfident, however, there is always a story for why someone is how they are. So be kind and be supportive for everyone is fighting a hard battle you aren't aware of. Thank you @krushna30, @iamksgofficial, @kashmera1, @imrashamidesai @realsidharthshukla for giving Arti the much-needed confidence to survive in the game. Thank you @beingsalmankhan for showing her what she is capable of and #ArtiKiArmy for all the love you have showered on her throughout the game. There are many who will pull you down only a few who will lift you up… thank you, everyone.
Arti's 'Jigar Ka Tukda' @iamksgofficial feels that she has been the only contestant who has played the game throughout the season with her heart! And we too agree with him, as being in a place like the #biggboss house and still managing to think more with your heart than your mind, is definitely a tough thing to do! But our Arti has proudly proved to us all that inspite of tough situations in the house, she has let her heart win over her mind and played the game with absolute dignity!
Talking about her journey in the show, Arti has changed herself and bring out her inner strength, it was seen in the show that Arti was ready to perform all the tasks and she was ready to take all the challenges to win the show. When Hina Khan came into the show to a member of the elite club she ate 21 Mirchies and chopped her hair. It shows her sporty nature and that made the audience fall in love with her.