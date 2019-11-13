Bigg Boss season 13 is getting interesting after the entry of wild card contestants, each wild card contestant is trying hard to make his or her presence in the show. Vishal Aditya seems to do some extra efforts to make his different space.

Bigg Boss season 13 is getting interesting after the entry of wild card contestants, each wild card contestant is trying hard to make his or her presence in the show. Whereas Vishal Aditya is a newcomer in the house and team Rashmi and team Sidharth both are trying to catch him in their team. But it seems that Vishal Aditya is already strategized and knows how to mold the game.

Aditya Vishal Singh was the finalist in the dancing reality show Nach Baliye 9 where he was seen with ex-girlfriend Madhurima. The actor knows well how to win the game and stay in the victory point. Sidharth Shukla who is the strongest contestant of the game is now worried about his entry and trying to pull him to his team. The actor is not well convinced as he is playing for himself. In the new task for captaincy, Bigg Boss lead the game amongst Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya, and Asim Riaz. Well, it is interesting to watch that somewhere Sidharth Shukla has bent towards Vishal Aditya.

Vishal Aditya Singh has begun the game on a very smart note and his smartness can make him the third captain of the house. There is no doubt that he is playing well and indeed gaining the confidence of the housemates. Although team Rashmi Desai thinks that this new wild card entry can switch anytime and he is not at all trustable. The angry young man character of Vishal Aditya is still hidden in the show and he is playing smart in the game.

He was given the name Kabir Singh because of his aggression, there were speculations that he will let down Sidharth Shukla’s aggression and will become the most aggressive man of the show. But till now Vishal Aditya has maintained the peace in the show. It will be interesting to see if he will bomb out for the captaincy in the house.

