Bigg Boss 13 Winner And Runner Up: TV actor Sidharth Shukla has won the Bigg Boss season 13 surpassing Asim Riaz in the Grand Finale. The TV reality show lasted for over 5 months and 20 celebs including 13 contestants and 7 wild card entries tried to entertain the audience.

Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Bioss season 13 grand finale on Saturday. The winner’s trophy was handed over by superstar Salman Khan and ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Along with the glittering trophy and got Rs 50 lakh cash prize. The final contest was between Asim and Sidharth as Big Boss evicted Shehnaaz Gill last.

There was a neck to neck competition among Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz since the beginning o the show. Asim and Sidharth Shukla’s fans tried hard to take them to the victory stand, more than 15 million tweets are registered on their names. There was a fight going on between Sid and Asim’s fans. Like we have seen Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in full anger inside the house their fans were shown their anger on social media.

Whereas Shehnaaz Gill also gave tough competition to them, but the viewers were not considering her as a winner because she was quite fake throughout the season and some of the activities were not looking original. But there is no doubt she gained a lot of fans and popularity, she always seeks attention and undoubtedly she managed to grab the attention.

All three contestants played well but only one has to keep the trophy. There is no doubt that all three of them have bagged the trophy and it was even more important. However, the show is ended but the colors tv is all set to bring Shehnaaz Gill back on tv screens with her swayamvar.

