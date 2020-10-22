In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 14, Shehzad Deol was evicted from the game show. After his elimination, Shehzad expressed disappointment and said that he thought that it was going to be a fair game.

Shehzad Deol, an actor originating from Punjab, has been the second contestant to be booted out of Bigg Boss Season 14. The housemates voted who they wished to kick out of the show. During the previous eviction, the seniors Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla voted to remove singer Sara Gurpal, another Punjabi. This was called unjust by the inhabitants, with many contesting the vote. In response, Shehzad has said that he expected the game to be fair but stated that such is life.

Expressing disappointment, the eliminated Bigg Boss contestant Shehzad wrote on Instagram that he thought it would be a fair game, he thought he was on a two-way road but the journey had ended too soon. Deol added that the journey had given him love and support from people, he knows if it was up to people, he would have been inside. He said that it was what was.

He further wrote in Punjabi that it was fine as life is not fair and perhaps, this had to happen. He added that he was there to continue entertaining people. “Apka Punjab Da Munda,” he added.

Shehzad Deol reportedly said to a media outlet that he was counting on the audience, his audience was more disappointed than him about his eviction. He added that he was not even allowed to do a task, he would not have been evicted if he had performed. He said that he wouldn’t have had any regrets if he would have lost the task because his fate would have been in his own hands. He said that he was neither allowed to take control of his fate nor his audience.

He further said that if contestants were to be evicted on the basis of majority votes, then they would evict Jasmin Bhasin next week through that process.

