The Union Health Ministry on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of 57,117 new infected cases as India's Covid-19 toll surged near to the 17 lakh mark.

As per the health ministry’s website, there are 5,65,103 active cases while 10,94,374 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated.

764 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking the death toll to 36,511.

As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra — the worst affected state from the infection — has a total of 1,50,966 active cases and 14,994 deaths.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 57,968 active cases and 3,935 deaths. Andhra Pradesh has a total of 75,720 active cases and 1,349 deaths.

Delhi has a total of 10,705 active cases and 3,963 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 31st July is 1,93,58,659 including 5,25,689 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday.

