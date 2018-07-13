At least 120 children were admitted to hospital in Bihar's Lakhisarai district after they complained of nausea and stomach ache after consuming dinner at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya hostel.

Callous attitude of school administration came to light after at least 120 children fell sick at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya school in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district due to food poisoning, according to reports. The students complained of nausea and stomach ache after dinner at the school hostel. Many of them vomited a couple of times before being rushed to a local hospital school authorities.

The students were served rice and paneer curry for dinner. Soon after taking their food, they started feeling uneasy and sick. Of the 120 affected, 70 were immediately taken to a Barahaiya-based referral hospital, according to Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma.

According to the latest reports coming in, the doctors attending children said they were out of danger, adding that 20 students were critical and therefore shifted to Sadar hospital as a “precautionary measure”.

District Magistrate Shobhendra Kumar Choudhary, visited the school premises and announced a probe into the incident. Choudhary also ordered the closure of the school for the next 3 days and said “stern action” would be taken against those found guilty.

Updaing…

