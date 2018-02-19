An incident which could have turned into tragedy, two bombs were found at a school in Gaya, Bihar. The bombs were found outside the main gate of a government school in Paraiya in Bihar's Gaya district. The concerned authorities are monitoring the situation and an initial investigation has been lodged in the case to find out who planted bombs outside a government school in Gaya, Bihar.

A massive tragedy was avoided on Monday morning after two bombs were found at a school in Gaya, Bihar. The bombs have been found outside the main gate of a government school in Paraiya in Bihar’s Gaya district. Though the bombs were found before the incident would have turned into a tragedy but it is seriously a challenge for the security situation as far as the lives of children are concerned. The incident has taken place just days after two live bombs were found in near Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya. Speaking on the Mahabodhi incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said talked about taking strictest action against those who had planted bombs in Bodh Gaya.

#Bihar: Two bombs were found in front of the main gate of a Government school in Paraiya in Gaya district. pic.twitter.com/YFJkA6DQfV — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018

(Updating …)