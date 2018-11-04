Muzaffarpur tragedy: According to ANI, the driver of the bus fled from the spot soon after the accident. The RLSP workers were going to attend an event at the Langat Singh (LS) College in Muzaffarpur. The Bihar Police have seized the bus bearing registration number BR 39J 8751.

At least three bike-borne persons lost their lives on Sunday after a bus reportedly carrying workers of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) hit their motorcycle in Minapur in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. According to ANI, the driver of the bus fled from the spot soon after the accident. The RLSP workers were going to attend an event at the Langat Singh (LS) College in Muzaffarpur. The Bihar Police have seized the bus bearing registration number BR 39J 8751. Meanwhile, we are awaiting more details.

On February 24, speeding Bolero SUV crushed 9 children to death on the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi highway. The vehicle was found abandoned at the accident site on the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi highway. Later, it came to light that the Bolero vehicle belonged to BJP leader Manoj Baitha who is the general secretary of the BJP’s Sitamarhi district unit.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More