A 3-year-old girl child fell into a 110-feet deep borewell in Bihar’s Munger on Tuesday, said reports. An official reported that massive rescue operation is underway to save the child. According to sources, the girl was playing in the lawn of her house when she accidentally slipped into a 110-feet whole, which was built for the borewell.

Briefing the incident, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) official Sanjeev Kumar said that the rescue operation to save the girl is underway. Rescue teams have done all the arrangements to provide oxygen, water and food to the minor.

The official added that team has placed rods in the borewell so that the girl does not fall further. “We’ve provided her oxygen and made all arrangements for her safety. We’ve placed rods to ensure that she doesn’t fall further down. It might take another four hours to rescue her,” said Sanjeev Kumar.

As per reports, many high ranking officers and Mayor of region Ruma Raj, have visited the spot, where rescue operation is going on and met with the family of the victim. Sub-divisional officer Khagesh Chandra Jha, ASP Harishankar Kumar, BDO Pankaj Kumar and policemen are present at the site to help in the rescue efforts.

