At least 40 female students being beaten by some men in Bihar just because they had protested against the assault, eve teasing and lewd comments. The girls were beaten so mercilessly that they have sustained some severe injuries and were admitted to the Referral Hospital Triveniganj by the district administration officials.

A country which is on its way to propagate #Me Too movement against the sexual harassment and sexual assault, a report of at least 40 female students being beaten by some men in Bihar just because they had protested against the assault, eve teasing and lewd comments, gives us an idea that the society still needs to go under a mammoth change. The girls were beaten so mercilessly that they have sustained some severe injuries and were admitted to the Referral Hospital Triveniganj by the district administration officials. The hospital authorities have declared that the girls are now stable, however, a treatment is still underway.

Following the incident, the District Magistrate (DM) Baidyanath Yadav has ordered an FIR against all the accused. The matter has been investigated thoroughly to apprehend those guilty in the matter. The incident occurred in Supaul district of Bihar.

Reports said that the girl students of Kasturba Gandhi School in Daparkha village of Trivenigan were playing when these men attacked the girls. These men used to live in the periphery of the school and used to eve-tease and pass lewd comments to the girls. However, the girls used to object it which eventually landed them in the bigger trouble.

The men barged into the school and thrashed the girls, said the warden of the school. While beating the girls, they also used obscene language and also whipped the other girls who came forward to stop them. Ever since the matter has surfaced, the Tiveniganj Police have become alarmed and is probing into the matter along with the district administration.

The matter has come to light at a time when the Nitish Kumar government is facing a lot of criticism over the recent Bihar shelter home rape case where over 34 women were raped and sexually harassed.

