The Bihar police has arrested 7 people in case of sexual abuse with minor boys in Arrah district of Bihar on Thursday. As per reports, the minors were sexually abused in a remand house for juveniles. The incident came to light after a local news channel aired videos and photo evidence of the assault with minors. The television reports showed the marks of bruises on childrens’ body. The reports also claimed that victims were allegedly sodomised.

Briefing about the incident, Arrah SP Awakash Kumar said that information about physical assault with minors have been reported and an enquiry is underway.

According to the reports, Bihar police has arrested 7 people in relations with the assault with 3 minor boys.

