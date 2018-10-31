The father of the deceased added that the doctors at the hospital had applied bandages on the rat wounds to hide them but they could easily see the blood oozing out from the wounds. Reports add that the infant was admitted to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital some 10 days ago.

In a shocking incident being reported from Bihar that further highlights the terrible condition of health facilities in the country, a nine-day-old infant died after he was allegedly bitten by rats. As per reports, the infant child had died on October 29 at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital in Bihar. The parents alleged that their child was attacked by rats when he was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Speaking about their child’s death, the parents told a local daily that there were scars on his body and further added that the blood was coming out of the scars. Accusing the hospital for their child’s death, the parents said the rats present at hospital bit their child on fingers and legs.

Further disclosing the matter, the father of the deceased added that the doctors at the hospital had applied bandages on the rat wounds to hide them but they could easily see the blood oozing out from the wounds. Reports add that the infant was admitted to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital some 10 days ago. Accusing the hospital authorities, the father slammed the hospital staff for negligence and further sought a strict action against them for killing their 9-day-old child.

Later, family and relatives of the deceased also staged a protest in front of Deputy Development Commissioner Kari Prasad Mahto’s residence. As per current reports, Darbhanga district magistrate has reportedly constituted a 3-member committee to probe the death of the child. Refuting the claims made by the family, head of the paediatrics department Dr Om Prakash said that he was not aware of any such incident. Later, he added that they have taken cognizance of the complaints made by the parents and have formed a special team to investigate the matter.

Further commenting on the matter, the paediatrics department head added the baby was unhealthy since birth and facing problems in breathing. He added that they had shifted him to stabilization room where he later died.

