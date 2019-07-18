Bihar, Assam floods: The states to have been affected by torrential rainfall are Assam and Bihar where the death toll has crossed 80 collectively. Congress has slammed the Union government for not taking effective measures to control the situation.

Bihar, Assam floods: With the arrival of monsoon in India, the weather has been pleasing for most of the states barring a few. On one hand, there are states like Chennai that’s on the verge of becoming the first city to run dry due to rainfall deficiency. While on the other, states like Assam and Bihar are inundated with water with no corner to reside. Ever since monsoons hit the two states, the news of deaths has been flashing on TV screens every now and then.

The latest number when it comes to deaths in Bihar has been claimed 67 while in Assam the death toll has risen to 27 leaving more than 43 lakh displaced.

Meanwhile, Congress has slammed the Centre for lack of preparation and disaster management remedies. The Congress members in Lok Sabha on Wednesday criticized the Union government over its handling of floods in Assam and Bihar.

The situation in Bihar is getting worse with each passing day. Reportedly, three children of a family were killed and three other members were injured when the roof their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Bilaspur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district.

In Assam, the state Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has cited 27 deaths so far. Four deaths have been reported from Assam’s Morigaon, two each from Sonitpur and Udalguri districts and one each from Kamrup (Metro) and Nagaon districts. The floodwaters have receded from Hailkandi district but still 57.51 lakh people remain affected. While in Bihar, the death toll caused by torrential rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal over the weekend soared to 67 on Wednesday.

Though the officials have asserted that water levels have begun to recede in the inundated areas in both the states and focus has now shifted to prevention of outbreak of diseases.

