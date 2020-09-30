Mayawati on Tuesday said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 in an alliance. She said that they will back Upendra Kushwaha for the CM post.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that her party will fight the upcoming Bihar polls in alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha will be the chief ministerial candidate.

Mayawati said at a press conference that they had decided to fight elections in Bihar in alliance with Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and other parties, Upendra Kushwaha would be the CM if that alliance gets the blessing of people of Bihar in the polls. The BSP chief said the alliance will work for benefit of oppressed classes and poor in the state if voted to power.

She said that their alliance had been formed keeping the interests of Dalits, tribals, OBC, minorities and upper-caste poor in mind. She added that Bihar needed a change based on the philosophy of ‘Sarvajan Hitaay, Sarvajan Sukhaay’. She said the alliance will work to solve the recurrent problems of the state including floods.

Mayawati said that she will not be able to go to Bihar for the election campaign due to the situation created by coronavirus. She said that she would not be able to go to the election campaign because of coronavirus situation. She said she appeals to people to give them an opportunity to serve them.

The BSP chief said her party will contest by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh without any alliance. The by-polls to 56 assembly seats were announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday. The assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

With RLSP and BSP deciding to fight the polls together, a third front appears to be emerging in the state apart from the ruling NDA and the likely alliance of RJD, Congress and Left parties.

