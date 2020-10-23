Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing a public rally in Sasaram. He is scheduled to address two more rallies today, in Gaya and Bhagalpur. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar starting from today.

Addressing the pandemic, PM said that India worked towards containing Coronavirus and India’s Coronavirus numbers were better than US. He said that Bihar fought Covid valiantly with the nation and he congratulated Bihar for fighting the pandemic.

Lauding Nitish Kumar’s work in Bihar, PM said that Nitish had worked immensely for Bihar’s development. He said that that the people of Bihar have made their minds and they will vote for NDA. He said, “Bihar mai phir ek baar NDA sarkar.” PM said that people will not fall for opposition skies.

During his address, PM dragged people’s focus to Galwan incident and said that sons of Bihar sacrificed for mother India as they gave up their lives at Galwan. Launching an attack on the RJD, PM said that time for lantern was over. He said that days of jungle raj in Bihar were over and those who sold govt jobs will be rejected.

Earlier former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said: “Prime Minister Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidates. On October 23, he will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. On October 28, Prime Minister will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna.

On November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On November 3, rallies in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria will be held.”

Also read: Row over BJP’s free vaccine promise to Bihar: Rahul asks voters to refer to election schedule

Also read: Will approach SC against MP High Court order restricting political rallies: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Fadnavis had asserted that people’s trust in Prime Minister Modi will not only benefit his party but also its allies.”A lot of enthusiasm is seen among people, wherever we go in Bihar and take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name. The country and its people have placed their trust in PM Modi.

This trust will benefit not only us but also our allies,” he had said. The BJP and the JDU had agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly. The JDU, which has a share of 122 seats according to the understanding, has given seats to Hindustani Awaam Morcha of Jitin Ram Manjhi from its quota.

BJP had formally inducted the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and assigned the party 11 seats as part of seat distribution among allies for the Bihar polls. Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases — October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Also read: Fire at Mumbai’s Nagpada mall, 3500 residents from adjacent building evacuated

Live Updates

03:20 (IST)

PM Modi urges people to vote, go local while festival shopping

Prime Minister asked ech & every citizen of Bihar to cast his/her vote in the upcoming Bihar elections, following all COVID-19 guidelines & social distancing norms. He also made an appeal to people to 'Go Local' while they shop for the festivals this year, promote local artisans.

03:01 (IST)

NDA working 24/7 to bring IITs, AIIMS to Bihar: PM Modi

During his address in Bhagalpur, PM said that Bihar deserved a quality education. He asked the people of Bihar if it can be ensured by those who don't even know the value of education or by those who are working 24/7 to bring IITs and AIIMS to Bihar.

02:58 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Bhagalpur.

Prime Minister said that the people of Bihar know that it was important to make Nitish Kumar the CM again for faster development of the state, the parties who stood against NDA were against the growth of the country.

01:37 (IST)

Every poor in Bihar has electricity connection: PM Modi

PM Modi said that the people of Gaya were witnessing the formation of a new Bihar. He said that now there's no need for lanterns in Bihar since every poor has an electricity connection.

01:33 (IST)

PM Modi launches attack at Mahagathbandhan

Prime Minister said that the oppositions parties have formed a 'pitaara' in Bihar which they call as 'Mahagathbandhan'. He said that the entire Bihar knows the reality of Mahagathbandhan that allowed naxal movement in the state.

01:23 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally at Gandhi Maidan in Gaya

PM Modi said that in the last few years, a lot of effort & strict actions have been taken to limit the activities of Naxals in the country. He said that Naxal presence has now been restricted to limited areas.

11:48 (IST)

PM Modi lauds Nitish Kumar's efforts, launches attack on Oppn

Prime Minister said that when he, as Gujarat CM & Nitish Kumar attended UPA's central meetings, Nitish Kumar always asked them not to stall Bihar's development. He said that for 10 yrs, those who were defeated in Bihar were angry, they influenced Centre & ensured Nitish Kumar cannot work. He added that they wasted Bihar's 10 yrs.

11:44 (IST)

Days of jungle raj in Bihar are over: PM Modi

Lauding Nitish Kumar’s work in Bihar, PM said that Nitish had worked immensely for Bihar’s development. He said that that the people of Bihar have made their minds and they will vote for NDA. He said, “Bihar mai phir ek baar NDA sarkar.” PM said that people will not fall for opposition skies

11:40 (IST)

Sons of Bihar sacrificed for mother India: PM Modi

During his address, PM dragged people’s focus to Galwan incident and said that sons of Bihar sacrificed for mother India as they gave up their lives at Galwan. Launching an attack on the RJD, PM said that time for lantern was over. He said that days of jungle raj in Bihar were over and those who sold govt jobs will be rejected.

11:38 (IST)

Bihar fought Covid valiantly with the nation: PM Modi

Addressing the pandemic, PM said that India worked towards containing Coronavirus and India’s Coronavirus numbers were better than US. He said that Bihar fought Covid valiantly with the nation and he congratulated Bihar for fighting the pandemic.

11:37 (IST)

PM Modi remembers Ram Vilas Paswan and Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

During his address, Prime Minister said that Bihar had recently lost two of its sons, Ram Vilas Paswan and Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. He said that both of them worked for the less fortunate and PM paid respects to them.

11:34 (IST)

NDA improved law & order situation in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM & JDU chief Nitish Kumar at a public rally in Sasaram said on Friday that Bihar currently was at the 23rd position in crime rate in the country. He said that their govt has brought in control the law & order situation in the state.

11:31 (IST)

PM Modi reaches Biada Maidan in Sasaram to address an election rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing a public rally in Sasaram. He is scheduled to address two more rallies today, in Gaya and Bhagalpur. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar starting from today.

 