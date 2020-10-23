Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing a public rally in Sasaram. He is scheduled to address two more rallies today, in Gaya and Bhagalpur. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar starting from today.
Addressing the pandemic, PM said that India worked towards containing Coronavirus and India’s Coronavirus numbers were better than US. He said that Bihar fought Covid valiantly with the nation and he congratulated Bihar for fighting the pandemic.
Lauding Nitish Kumar’s work in Bihar, PM said that Nitish had worked immensely for Bihar’s development. He said that that the people of Bihar have made their minds and they will vote for NDA. He said, “Bihar mai phir ek baar NDA sarkar.” PM said that people will not fall for opposition skies.
During his address, PM dragged people’s focus to Galwan incident and said that sons of Bihar sacrificed for mother India as they gave up their lives at Galwan. Launching an attack on the RJD, PM said that time for lantern was over. He said that days of jungle raj in Bihar were over and those who sold govt jobs will be rejected.
Earlier former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said: “Prime Minister Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidates. On October 23, he will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. On October 28, Prime Minister will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna.
On November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On November 3, rallies in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria will be held.”
Fadnavis had asserted that people’s trust in Prime Minister Modi will not only benefit his party but also its allies.”A lot of enthusiasm is seen among people, wherever we go in Bihar and take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name. The country and its people have placed their trust in PM Modi.
This trust will benefit not only us but also our allies,” he had said. The BJP and the JDU had agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly. The JDU, which has a share of 122 seats according to the understanding, has given seats to Hindustani Awaam Morcha of Jitin Ram Manjhi from its quota.
BJP had formally inducted the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and assigned the party 11 seats as part of seat distribution among allies for the Bihar polls. Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases — October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
Live Updates
PM Modi urges people to vote, go local while festival shopping
Prime Minister asked ech & every citizen of Bihar to cast his/her vote in the upcoming Bihar elections, following all COVID-19 guidelines & social distancing norms. He also made an appeal to people to 'Go Local' while they shop for the festivals this year, promote local artisans.
Each & every citizen of Bihar must cast his/her vote in the upcoming #BiharElections , following all #COVID19 guidelines & social distancing norms. Also, I will like to appeal to all to 'Go Local' while you shop for the festivals this year, promote local artisans: PM in Bhagalpur pic.twitter.com/3IZuuAZp1i— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020
NDA working 24/7 to bring IITs, AIIMS to Bihar: PM Modi
During his address in Bhagalpur, PM said that Bihar deserved a quality education. He asked the people of Bihar if it can be ensured by those who don't even know the value of education or by those who are working 24/7 to bring IITs and AIIMS to Bihar.
Bihar deserves quality education. Can it be ensured by those who don't even know the value of education or by those who are working 24/7 to bring IITs and AIIMS to Bihar?: PM Narendra Modi, in Bhagalpur#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/gYteuzpUzB— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Bhagalpur.
Prime Minister said that the people of Bihar know that it was important to make Nitish Kumar the CM again for faster development of the state, the parties who stood against NDA were against the growth of the country.
People of Bihar know that it is important to make Nitish Kumar the CM again for faster development of the state. The parties who are today standing against NDA are against the growth of the country: PM Modi.#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/4wtly2yC6T— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020
Every poor in Bihar has electricity connection: PM Modi
PM Modi said that the people of Gaya were witnessing the formation of a new Bihar. He said that now there's no need for lanterns in Bihar since every poor has an electricity connection.
PM Modi launches attack at Mahagathbandhan
Prime Minister said that the oppositions parties have formed a 'pitaara' in Bihar which they call as 'Mahagathbandhan'. He said that the entire Bihar knows the reality of Mahagathbandhan that allowed naxal movement in the state.
The opposition parties have formed a 'pitara' against NDA, they call it 'Mahagathbandhan'. But each and every citizen of Bihar is aware of every bit of that Mahagathbandhan which allowed naxal movement in the past: PM Modi. #BiharElections https://t.co/NguZWKWkZ2 pic.twitter.com/XnfRKrkXo5— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally at Gandhi Maidan in Gaya
PM Modi said that in the last few years, a lot of effort & strict actions have been taken to limit the activities of Naxals in the country. He said that Naxal presence has now been restricted to limited areas.
In the last few years, a lot of effort & strict actions have been taken to limit the activities of Naxals in the country. Naxal presence has now been restricted to limited areas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally at Gandhi Maidan in Gaya, Bihar pic.twitter.com/J1xTYoh3d7— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020
PM Modi lauds Nitish Kumar's efforts, launches attack on Oppn
Prime Minister said that when he, as Gujarat CM & Nitish Kumar attended UPA's central meetings, Nitish Kumar always asked them not to stall Bihar's development. He said that for 10 yrs, those who were defeated in Bihar were angry, they influenced Centre & ensured Nitish Kumar cannot work. He added that they wasted Bihar's 10 yrs.
When I as Gujarat CM & Nitish Ji attended UPA's central meetings, Nitish Ji always told them - don't stall Bihar's development. But for 10 yrs, those who were defeated in Bihar were angry, they influenced Centre & ensured Nitish ji cannot work. They wasted Bihar's 10 yrs: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/F6yHFCfDTR— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020
Days of jungle raj in Bihar are over: PM Modi
Lauding Nitish Kumar’s work in Bihar, PM said that Nitish had worked immensely for Bihar’s development. He said that that the people of Bihar have made their minds and they will vote for NDA. He said, “Bihar mai phir ek baar NDA sarkar.” PM said that people will not fall for opposition skies
Voters of Bihar have taken a resolve that they won't let those who have a history of making the state 'Bimaru' come near them: PM Narendra Modi at Biada Maidan in Sasaram#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/apGB3cIxqu— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020
Sons of Bihar sacrificed for mother India: PM Modi
During his address, PM dragged people’s focus to Galwan incident and said that sons of Bihar sacrificed for mother India as they gave up their lives at Galwan. Launching an attack on the RJD, PM said that time for lantern was over. He said that days of jungle raj in Bihar were over and those who sold govt jobs will be rejected.
Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour and ensured Bharat Mata's head is held high. Jawans of Bihar were also martyred in Pulwama attack. I bow my head at their feet and pay respects: PM Modi#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/O7Xw2IyY78— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020
Bihar fought Covid valiantly with the nation: PM Modi
Addressing the pandemic, PM said that India worked towards containing Coronavirus and India’s Coronavirus numbers were better than US. He said that Bihar fought Covid valiantly with the nation and he congratulated Bihar for fighting the pandemic.
I want to congratulate the people of Bihar for the way they are fighting the battle against #COVID19. The decisions & steps taken by the state govt & people of Bihar against the pandemic are highly commendable: PM Modi at a public rally at Biada Maidan in Sasaram. #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/EjGYY6MIAG— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020
PM Modi remembers Ram Vilas Paswan and Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh
During his address, Prime Minister said that Bihar had recently lost two of its sons, Ram Vilas Paswan and Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. He said that both of them worked for the less fortunate and PM paid respects to them.
Bihar lost its two sons recently. I pay my respects to Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, who was with me till his last breath and gave his entire life for the welfare of the poor and Dalits. Similarly, Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji also worked for poor. I pay respects to him: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/LWi8W5dppw— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020
NDA improved law & order situation in Bihar: Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM & JDU chief Nitish Kumar at a public rally in Sasaram said on Friday that Bihar currently was at the 23rd position in crime rate in the country. He said that their govt has brought in control the law & order situation in the state.
Currently, Bihar is at the 23rd position in crime rate in the country. Our govt has brought in control the law & order situation in the state: Bihar CM & JDU chief Nitish Kumar at a public rally in Sasaram. #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/t1HTItZctc— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020
PM Modi reaches Biada Maidan in Sasaram to address an election rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing a public rally in Sasaram. He is scheduled to address two more rallies today, in Gaya and Bhagalpur. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar starting from today.
PM Narendra Modi reaches Biada Maidan in Sasaram to address an election rally.— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020
Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar addressing at present, says, "I welcome our Prime Minister and I thank people for turning up in huge numbers despite #COVID19 pandemic." #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/Bn5y1Im7iB