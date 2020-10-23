Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing a public rally in Sasaram. He is scheduled to address two more rallies today, in Gaya and Bhagalpur. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar starting from today.

Addressing the pandemic, PM said that India worked towards containing Coronavirus and India’s Coronavirus numbers were better than US. He said that Bihar fought Covid valiantly with the nation and he congratulated Bihar for fighting the pandemic.

Lauding Nitish Kumar’s work in Bihar, PM said that Nitish had worked immensely for Bihar’s development. He said that that the people of Bihar have made their minds and they will vote for NDA. He said, “Bihar mai phir ek baar NDA sarkar.” PM said that people will not fall for opposition skies.

During his address, PM dragged people’s focus to Galwan incident and said that sons of Bihar sacrificed for mother India as they gave up their lives at Galwan. Launching an attack on the RJD, PM said that time for lantern was over. He said that days of jungle raj in Bihar were over and those who sold govt jobs will be rejected.

Earlier former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said: “Prime Minister Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidates. On October 23, he will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. On October 28, Prime Minister will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna.

On November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On November 3, rallies in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria will be held.”

Fadnavis had asserted that people’s trust in Prime Minister Modi will not only benefit his party but also its allies.”A lot of enthusiasm is seen among people, wherever we go in Bihar and take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name. The country and its people have placed their trust in PM Modi.

This trust will benefit not only us but also our allies,” he had said. The BJP and the JDU had agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly. The JDU, which has a share of 122 seats according to the understanding, has given seats to Hindustani Awaam Morcha of Jitin Ram Manjhi from its quota.

BJP had formally inducted the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and assigned the party 11 seats as part of seat distribution among allies for the Bihar polls. Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases — October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

