Bihar Poll, Bihar Election 2020 Voting Live News Updates, Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Poll 2020, Voting Percentage, Exit Poll Results date: Amid pandemic the battle for Bihar intensifies as Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections at 7 am on Saturday. As per official data about 2.35 crore voters are eligible to vote in the final phase. The electoral fate of 1,204 candidates are in the fray.
The key candidates of the final phase include Mukesh Sahni, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary, and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini. Eight ministers from JD-U are in the fray, namely Bijendra Prasad Yadav from Supaul, Madan Sahni from Bahadurpur, Maheshwar Hazari from Kalyanpur, Narendra Narayan Yadav from Alamnagar, Ramesh Rishideo from Singheshwar, Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmed from Sikta, Bima Bharti from Rupali and Lakshmeshwar Roy from Laukaha.
Bihar Assembly elections voting is underway with all precautionary measures for coronavirus including mandated face masks, hand sanitisers, thermal scanners, gloves, face shields, and PPE kits during the electoral process while ensuring social distancing norms. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is seeking a fourth straight electoral victory while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan poses a major challenge to him.
Three major competitors are in line contesting to form the government this year: Ruling JDU-NDA alliance, RJD- Congress Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party.
Phase 3: Mahagathbandhan seat prediction leading at 121, while NDA at 113
According to the third Poll of Polls Survey, the average Mahagathbandhan seat prediction is leading at 121, while NDA is at 113. Meanwhile, LJP stays at 03. Stay Tuned for more numbers.
Phase 2: Mahagathbandhan seat prediction leading at 122, while NDA at 112.
According to the second Poll of Polls Survey, the Mahagathbandhan seat prediction is leading at 122, while NDA is at 112. Meanwhile, LJP is at 3. Stay Tuned for more numbers.
Phase 1: Mahagathbandhan seat prediction leading at 124, while NDA at 110.
As per the first Poll of Polls Survey, the Mahagathbandhan seat prediction is leading at 124, while NDA is at 110. Stay Tuned for more numbers.
55.22% voter turnout recorded till 5pm
Voter turnout of 55.21 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the third and last phase of Bihar Assembly polls on Saturday. Voting has been concluded and the counting of the votes is scheduled for November 10, 2020.
Polling concludes, counting of votes on November 10
The polling has concluded for Bihar assembly elections and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 10, 2020. Voter turnout of 54.06 per cent till 5 pm was recorded in the third and last phase of the elections.
ITBP jawans carry elderly voters to polling booth
Amid ongoing voting for 3rd and the final phase of Bihar elections, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans were seen carrying the elderly voters to a polling booth in Muzaffarpur.
Commissioner of Tirhut Division and Inspector General of Police giving awareness message to voters
Commissioner of Tirhut Division and Inspector General of Police giving awareness message to voters
Muzaffarpur: District Election Officer-cum-District Officer voted with his wife
Muzaffarpur: District Election Officer-cum-District Officer voted with his wife.
RJD candidate from Saharsa alleges disturbance in polling process
Former MP Anand Mohan's wife and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Lovely Anand on Saturday alleged that the administration is creating a disturbance in the polling process and in this regard she will approach the Election Commission.
45.85% voter turnout recorded till 3pm
Locals make a temporary bridge in Muzaffarpur to help voters reach a polling station
Locals make a temporary bridge in Muzaffarpur to help voters reach a polling station. "There was no bridge to cross the water stream. We constructed this bridge for easy movement of people. We wanted maximum people to cast their vote,” says a local.
Polling booth in Saharsa has been decorated by the district administration with Madhubani artwork
A polling booth in Saharsa has been decorated by the district administration with Madhubani artwork, for the third and final phase
34.82 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm
Voter turnout of 34.82 per cent till 1 pm was recorded in the third and last phase of Bihar Assembly polls on Saturday, according to the Election Commission of India.
Polling station in Begusarai wears a deserted look as locals have decided to boycott elections
A polling station in Begusarai wears a deserted look as locals have decided to boycott elections alleging lack of development in the area; people stage demonstration against the govt.
Bihar records 19.77% voter turnout till 11:00 am
Bihar records 19.77% voter turnout till 11:00 am in the third phase of State Assembly elections.
Bihar records 8.13 pc voter turnout till 10 am in final phase of Assembly polls
Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 8.13 per cent till 10 am as the polling is underway for the third and final phase of state Assembly elections on Saturday, according to the Election Commission of India.
RJD's Ahmad Ashfaque casts his vote in Katihar
As voting for the third phase of Bihar polls is underway, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim on Saturday cast his vote at a polling station in Katihar.
People vote in the third phase of Bihar Elections in Muzaffarpur.
People vote in the third phase of #BiharElections; in Muzaffarpur.
Amit Shah: I especially appeal to the youth to vote vigorously to encourage development and good governance in Bihar
Amit Shah tweeted, "In Bihar, I appeal to all the voters of the third and last phase to vote in maximum number using your vote. I especially appeal to the youth to vote vigorously to encourage development and good governance in Bihar and encourage others to do the same"
People stand in queues outside a polling station in Sitamarhi's Riga
#BiharElections: People stand in queues outside a polling station in Sitamarhi's Riga as electronic voting machine (EVM) at the booth is not functioning currently.
Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao casts her vote at a polling booth
Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao casts her vote at a polling booth in Madhepura. She is the Congress candidate from Bihariganj.
7.69% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in the third phase
7.69% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in the third phase of #BiharElections.
