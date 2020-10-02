Bihar Assembly elections 2020: Top sources in the Congress party suggest that the seat-sharing for 'Mahagathbandhan' has been finalised and Congress will be contesting nearly 70 seats whereas the Left parties will field candidates on around 30 seats.

The seat-sharing for “Mahagathbandhan” has been finalised ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, said sources on Friday adding that Congress will be contesting nearly 70 seats whereas the Left parties will field candidates on around 30 seats.

RJD will give 70 seats to Congress but will not let them have a seat of their choice. Senior NDA leaders also held a meeting in Patna on Thursday regarding the finalisation of seats for the Assembly polls and are likely to announce the seat-sharing formula before October 4 in Delhi.

Bihar Assembly poll nomination has already begun but the two major political alliances — the NDA and Mahagathbandhan — till now, have not announced any official candidate. However, sources told ANI that the seat-sharing for ‘Mahagathbandhan’ has been finalised and is likely to be announced in Bihar tomorrow. Top sources of the Congress party from Bihar told ANI, “Seat-sharing arrangements have been agreed to and are likely to be announced tomorrow in Patna.”

While bargaining is on regarding who will contest from Balmiki Nagar Lok Sabha by-election in Bihar because both RJD and Congress want to contest on this seat. Senior NDA leaders have also held a meeting in Patna on Thursday regarding the finalisation of seats for the Assembly polls and are likely to announce the seat-sharing formula before October 4 in Delhi.

The first phase of the nomination has already begun in Bihar for 71 seats and the Election Commission of India is busy in the preparation of state election monitoring all poll-related matters with officials. There are a total of 243 Assembly seats in Bihar.

