BJP’s Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and other party leaders including State Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Saturday held a meeting with Janata Dal (United) leaders here.

BJP and JDU have not announced the seat-sharing agreement for the Bihar Assembly polls yet. On October 2, Fadnavis attended a meeting of top BJP at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in New Delhi over the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance’s situation for Bihar Assembly polls.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases — October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced nine candidates for biennial legislative council elections in Bihar and Karnataka. The party fielded NK Yadav from Kosi graduates’ constituency and named Suresh Rai, Narendra Singh and Chandrama Singh as its candidates for four teachers’ constituencies, according to a release by BJP general secretary Arun Singh.

Chidanand M Gowda, SV Sankanur, Shashil G Namoshi and Puttanna are its candidates for four graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies in Karnataka.

On September 26, the Election Commission of India had announced the dates for the biennial election to the Bihar Legislative Council from four graduates’ and four teachers’ constituencies. The voting will take place on October 22 and the counting of votes will be done on November 12. In Karnataka, the polling will take place on October 28 while the votes will be counted on November 2.

