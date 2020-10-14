Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao will join Congress in the national capital on Wednesday. She will also contest in the forthcoming Bihar polls.

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Raj Rao will join Congress in the national capital on Wednesday. She will also contest in the forthcoming Bihar polls.

Congress, CPI, CPM are part of the “Mahagathbandhan” (grand alliance) under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP has quit Mahagathbandhan and forged an alliance with BSP. Hindustan Avam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has joined NDA.

The huge setback has been given by Mukesh Sahni from Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) who announced his disassociation from Mahagathbandhan in a live Press Conference in Patna.

Also read: Bihar polls: Congress central poll body meet today to finalise candidates

Also read: Mehbooba Mufti released from detention, says, will take back what Delhi snatched

In the NDA alliance, the Lok Janshakti Party(LJP) will not contest seats where BJP will be contesting. However, it will fight against Janata Dal (United). Both JDU and LJP are in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. Bihar with 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

The central election committee (CEC) of the Congress has scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday evening at the residence of interim party president Sonia Gandhi, here to finalise candidates for the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls.

he meet will be the second of the committee to decide candidates for the second and third phase of Bihar polls.

The previous meeting was held on October 5, after which the first list of 21 candidates was announced on October 7, which triggered a lot of criticism from within the party. According to sources, the top leadership has given clear message to the leaders that nothing unfair will be tolerated as many state leaders have complained that candidate selection was not fair.

Also read: Shocked by intemperate language used by Maha Guv: Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi