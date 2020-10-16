Bihar polls: Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha will contest from Bankipur assembly constituency. The Congress on Thursday announced the second list of 49 party candidates for Bihar assembly elections and for Lok Sabha bye-election in Valmiki Nagar.

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha is being fielded by Congress from Bankipur constituency of Patna district in Bihar assembly polls. Luv Sinha will be pitted against three-time BJP MLA Nitin Navin, who has been winning the seat since 2005. Navin expressed confidence about his prospects of winning the seat again.

“Our work speaks. We will always be with Patna as others will come and go. People of Patna know everything and my aim is to sustain the victory margin which I got earlier,” he said Navin’s father late Navan Kishor Prasad Sinha held the seat from 1995 and it is considered a BJP bastion.

Bihar congress state president Madan Mohan Jha told ANI that Luv Sinha will fight on Congress ticket. Luv Sinha has worked in two movies Sadiyaan (2010) and Paltan (2018). Bankipur falls in Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency that Shatrughan Sinha represented twice on a BJP ticket. However, he lost the polls in 2019 Lok Sabha polls as a Congress candidate. Plurals party founder Pushpam Priya Choudhary is also in the fray for the Bankipur seat which will go to the polls in the second phase of assembly polls on November 3.

The Congress on Thursday announced the second list of 49 party candidates for Bihar assembly elections and for Lok Sabha bye-election in Valmiki Nagar. Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha will contest from Bankipur assembly constituency while Subhasini Yadav, daughter of former union minister Sharad Yadav, will contest from Bihariganj.

LJP Leader Kali Pandey who joined Congress on Wednesday has also been given a ticket. Bihar Youth Congress president Gunjan Patel will contest from Nalanda while state Mahila Congress chief Amita Bhushan will contest from Begusarai.

Pravesh Kumar Mishra is the party candidate from Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat. With today’s announcement, Congress has announced all 70 candidates from its quota of seats under the seat-sharing agreement in opposition Mahagathbandhan for Bihar polls.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases – October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10.

