Bihar B.Ed College allotment list 2019: The Nalanda Open University (NOU) released the Bihar B.Ed 2019 College Allotment list on its official website – biharcetbed.com – on Thursday. The list was released on the official website of Bihar B.Ed ET. The Nalanda Open University, which offers Degree/Diploma/Certificate courses, had conducted Bihar B.ED on March 10, 2019.

The candidates, who have qualified Bihar B.Ed CET, are required to pay the counselling fee as they will be called for the next round of counselling. The counselling fee has to be remitted online between April 11 to 15, 2019. Bihar B.Ed CET has close to 300 odd participating colleges.

How to check the results:

1) Visit the official website biharcetbed.com

2) Click on the B.Ed notification link at the beginning of the home page

3) The link to the college allotment list will be given 4) After clicking on the link the list will be displayed on your computer screen

5) Now, download the list and keep a copy of the same for further reference

Fees:

The candidates can make fee payment via SBI Collect, between April 11 to 15, 2019.

– Candidates, whose names feature in the college allotment list, should submit the seat acceptance fee of Rs 2,000

– Candidates, who qualify the verification process, have to pay provisional admission confirmation fee of Rs 1,000

– Apart from that, candidates then need to report for the counselling procedure in the allotted institute and pay the remaining fees

Click Here to view college allotment and pay counselling fee

Candidates need to submit their choice of preference by April 7, 2019, as Nalanda Open University conducts three rounds if counselling. Candidates, those who fail to make it in the first round of seat allotment, will not be able to fill new preferences. They will be allotted seats based on the choices they have already filled, instead.

Nalanda Open University will also hold spot rounds for seat allotment. Candidates who fail to make it through all the three rounds of seat allotment can also submit fresh application forms for the spot round by paying a registration fee of Rs 3,000. The online choice filling and seat allotment for the spot round will be held separately.

