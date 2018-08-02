Bihar on Thursday witnessed bandh in various parts of the state called by the Left parties over the issue of alleged sexual abuse of minor girls in a shelter home in Muzaffarpur. The bandh was also called over the issue of atrocities against people in the Dalit community.

The state of Bihar on Thursday witnessed a bandh called by Left parties over the issue of alleged sexual abuse of minor girls in a shelter home in Muzaffarpur. The bandh was also called over the issue of atrocities against people in the Dalit community. Apart from left parties, the bandh called was supported by Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

As part of the bandh call, various protesters of the parties who had supported the cause forced shops to shut down their shutters at different parts across the state. However, in some places, police personnel and protesters indulged in minor skirmish and arguments, as law and order was the priority of the state administration.

During the bandh call, protesters are various indulged in sloganeering and raised slogans against the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government in the state. The bandh not only caused difficulties to the business but several schools had also remained closed as teachers, students find it difficult to reach to their respective schools.

People who were supporting the bandh call forced book shops and coaching institutes situated near Patna University to bring down their shutters.

Meanwhile, in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, where minor girls were sexually assaulted, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD workers were joined by CPI(ML) activists. Protesters from both the parties staged agitation outside arrested Brajesh Thakur, patron of the NGO which was running the shelter home where minor girls were sexually assaulted.

