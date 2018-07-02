BJP leader Vyas Deo Prasad's son was arrested by the police over possession of alcohol at Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border. Apart from BJP leader's son, the police arrested four of his from Mairwa area on July 2.

Bihar BJP leader Vyas Deo Prasad’s son was arrested by the police over possession of alcohol at Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border. Apart from BJP leader’s son, the police arrested four of his friends from Mairwa area on July 2. Several liquor bottles were also recovered from the car which was reportedly being driven by BJP leader’s son. The following reports surface just a few weeks after a son of BJP MP from Gaya was sent to jail for consuming liquor in the state, Bihar.

Further disclosing the matter, Bihar police said that the BJP leader’s son along with four of his friends had bought liquor from a shop on Monday noon. The five people were arrested following a check-post that was put up by the police at UP-Bihar border.

After being questioned by the Bihar police, the five people said that they were going to attend a marriage function in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The police later asked them to get out of their vehicle to which they refused. Later, after being strictly asked, the got out of the car and police recovered several liquor bottles form the car they were travelling from.

The following reports surface just a few weeks after BJP MP Hari Manjhi’s son was jailed for consuming alcohol in Gaya. Post the incident, Manjhi claimed that it was a conspiracy to malign his image in front of the masses. Meanwhile, the ally leaders said that the law is made to be followed by one and all.

On the other hand, hitting out at the ruling government, opposition alleged that only poor and minorities were being targetted by the government under stringent law. Bihar had officially banned liquor on 5 April 2016.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More