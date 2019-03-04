CRPF Inspector Pintu Kumar Singh's family was disappointed that no senior minister or leader of the ruling alliance came to pay their respects. In a viral video, family alleged the BJP Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha for not coming earlier to pay respects as the minister had gone to meet the martyr's family at late night

Bihar BJP Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha visited the residence of CRPF Inspector Pintu Kumar Singh at late night. The family taunted Minister Sinha for visiting late to pay condolence. Family members asked the Minister that this is the insult to Martyr who has scarified himself for the nation. In a viral video, one of the family member of Inspector Pintu Kumar Singh questioned the Minister for not attending the funeral.

#WATCH BJP Min Vijay Sinha visited residence of CRPF Inspector Pintu (who lost his life in Handwara encounter on Mar 1) in Begusarai late-night y'day. A family member of the CRPF personnel says, 'This doesn't work, you came so late to pay tributes. It's a martyr's insult.' #Bihar pic.twitter.com/aIeJMyPzZ8 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2019

The Minister responded that there was a huge rally in Patna after which the jam packed roads held responsible for coming late to the family. Inspector Pintu Kumar Singh is survived by his wife and her 4-year-old daughter.

The mortal remains of Inspector Pintu Kumar Singh, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on March 1 hails from Bihar’s Begusarai. Two other policemen and a civilian also lost their lives in the Kupwara encounter.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi came under sharp political attack from the opposition on Sunday after no senior leader from their parties came to receive the body of Pintu Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor, a leader of the Janata Dal (United), took to Twitter and admitted it was an error of judgement.

We are sorry for the error of judgement on part of those of us who should have been there with you in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/DIhpiKlyd6 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 3, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More