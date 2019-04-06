Bihar Board 10th result 2019: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Class 10 or Matriculation examination results through its official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in soon. Candidates must keep an eye on the official website and download the Matric exam results conducted by BSEB with the help of the steps given below.
According to reports, the results will be announced by the Board chairman Anand Kishor at the BSEB office at 12:30 PM. All the candidate, who had appeared in the examination, are eagerly waiting for their Matriculation results may check the official website of the Board as soon as the results are declared.
>How to check the BSEB Class 10 exam 2019 results?
Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of the Board and check the results: http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/
According to reports, the results will be announced at a press conference where RK Mahajan, the Additional Chief Secretary of Bihar Education Department will also be present during the release of the results.
A total of 16,60,609 candidates had registered for the BSEB Matric board exam which was held from February 21 till February 28, 2019. The examination was conducted at 1,418 exam centres across Bihar.
