Bihar Board Class 10 results: Principal Simutala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui says ready for investigation after school bags 17 ranks: In 2015, a picture went viral of mass cheating in Bihar after hundreds of people were caught on camera as they were hanging on the walls for providing copy materials to the students.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday has declared the 10th class Matriculation results. The results have raised a number of questions, out of the 18 toppers, 17 students are from the same school, Simutala Awasiya Vidyalaya, located in the Jamui district of Bihar. All the students who have been placed in the top 5 ranks are from the Simutala Awasiya Vidyalaya. In the 10th board examination, once again students have proved their calibre.

After declaring the result, the questions have been raised regarding the toppers list. Meanwhile, the principal Rajiv Ranjan has said that the school is ready for investigation and as they have no objection over it.

He further added that the school is a government entity as they have also no vested interests behind the results.

The top four ranks have been grabbed by the girls from the government flagship school. The first topper Prerna Raj has scored 457 marks, followed by Pragya and Shikha Kumari who have scored 90.8 per cent each. Annu Priya Kumari who got 90.4 per cent is the third topper in the state Board exam this year. According to reports, overall 80.73 per cent students have cleared the Bihar Board class 10th exams. Boys and girls more than 12 lakh have been successful to clear the exams.

Bihar has been in news for mass cheating, topper scam and others. The scams were noticed after the famous case of topper Ruby Rai came into light. Ruby and other student had topped the exams and were not able to pronounce a single word properly and had nothing basic knowledge about the subject they had topped in.

In 2015, a picture went viral of mass cheating in Bihar after hundreds of people were caught on camera as they were hanging on the walls for providing copy materials to the students. Last year, around 1000 students were expelled from 12th class examinations after they were found cheating during the exams.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More