Bihar cabinet expansion: Governor Lalji Tandon administered the oath of office and secrecy to JD(U) leaders Ashok Choudhary, Shyam Rajak, L Prasad, Beema Bharti, Ram Sevak Singh, Sanjay Jha, Neeraj Kumar and Narendra Narayan Yadav at a glittering function at the Raj Bhavan in Patna today.

Bihar cabinet expansion: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar cabinet expanded on Sunday with five new ministers taking the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Governor Lalji Tandon. The eight Janata Dal (United) ministers who took oath today are Ashok Choudhary, Shyam Rajak, L Prasad, Beema Bharti, Ram Sevak Singh, Sanjay Jha, Neeraj Kumar and Narendra Narayan Yadav. Narendra Yadav and Ranju Geeta are the new faces of the Nitish Kumar government. On June 1, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had met Governor Lalji Tandon to inform him about the cabinet expansion plan.

The Nitish Kumar government was functioning with only 25 Ministers in the 243-member Assembly. It was below full strength. Now, with the addition of eight more faces, the number of ministers number has risen to 33.

The Bihar cabinet expansion comes a day after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar rejected ally BJP’s offer of one cabinet birth in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led 57-member National Democratic Alliance-II (NDA) cabinet. Rumours made the rounds that the JD(U) dropped itself from the NDA-II cabinet in the last minute as it was not given a berth of its choice. However, heading back to Patna, Nitish Kumar clarified on Friday that his party had not made any demand for any particular Cabinet berth from the NDA.

Bihar cabinet expansion: Eight JDU leaders take oath as ministers in State Government pic.twitter.com/LHqNVFVteA — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2019

He reiterated his party’s whole-hearted support to the Modi government and the NDA. The BJP had announced that key allies will be represented in the Cabinet this time. The Janata Dal (United) was the only major ally not represented. Speaking to reporters, the Bihar CM later said the JD(U) was not interested in symbolic token representation in the Union Council of Ministers.

