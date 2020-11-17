Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad took charge of the finance ministry in Bihar on Tuesday. Some of these were previously held by Sushil Kumar Modi, Prasad's predecessor.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad took charge of the finance ministry in Bihar on Tuesday. In a Hindi tweet, Prasad wrote: “Today I took charge of the Ministry of Finance. After assuming office, I took information about the various departmental activities,” the Minister wrote. Along with the finance ministry, Prasad has also been assigned the commercial taxes, environment and forest, information technology, disaster management and urban development. Some of these were previously held by Sushil Kumar Modi, Prasad’s predecessor.

BJP MLA Renu Devi, who is the second Deputy Chief Minister along with Tarkishore Renu Devi, will be handling Panchayati Raj, other backward classes, extremely backward classes and industries. A 14-member council of ministers of chief minister Nitish Kumar was sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan on Monday. Kumar has kept home, general administration, vigilance and three more departments for himself.



HAM leader Santosh Manjhi was allocated the minor irrigation department and also charge of SC/ST welfare while VIP chief Mukesh Sahni was given charge of the animal husbandry and fisheries department. JD(U) leader Vijay Chaudhary, will be handling the rural engineering department, rural development department, water resources, information and broadcasting department and Parliamentary affairs department.



Vijendra Yadav of the JD(U) has been allocated the energy portfolio, prohibition department, planning department, food and consumer affairs ministry. JD(U)’s Mewa Lal Choudhary has been given the education ministry in the NDA government, Sheila Kumari has been handed the transport ministry.



BJP leader Mangal Pandey will continue handling the health ministry along with road, and art and culture department while Amrendra Singh will look after the agriculture department, cooperative and sugarcane department. BJP’s Ram Surat has been handed the revenue ministry and law ministry while Jivesh Kumar has been given the tourism department and labour department. In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA bagged 125 seats, where BJP got 74, JD(U) got 43 and VIP, and HAM(S) secured four seats each. (ANI)