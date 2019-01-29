Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday broke down while paying tribute to the former defence minister, George Fernandes. While remembering Fernandes, Nitish said that a new party was formed under his leadership and his guidance taught them a lot. Nitish added that Fernandes' vision has always influenced the way they work for the people today. He further said that it is certain that everyone has to depart and given his condition his death is a kind of deliverance for him

George Fernandes, a former Union minister and nine-time Lok Sabha MP, passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 88 following a prolonged illness and being bedridden for the past few years. After the news of Fernandes’ death broke out, condolences poured in from across the political spectrum. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who was associated with Fernandes during the start of his political career, even broke down while paying tribute to the former defence minister.

While remembering Fernandes, Nitish said that a new party was formed under his leadership and his guidance taught them a lot. Nitish added that Fernandes’ vision has always influenced the way they work for the people today. He further said that it is certain that everyone has to depart and given his condition his death is a kind of deliverance for him. It would be my resolve not to forget his guidance and his fights for the rights of the people.

#WATCH Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar breaks down while talking about #GeorgeFernandes

Fernandes was a senior party colleague of Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar and Fernandes have a history between them, both first founded the Samata Party in 1994 and afterwards both parted ways with the Janata Dal. Nitish Kumar later formed the Janata Dal-United where Fernandes merged his Samata party in 2003.

