After the shelter home horror, Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district is again making shock waves with the reports of an alleged gangrape of a class 9 student inside her home on Monday. The girl has been sent for medical examination and a probe has been launched by the police to nab the culprits, the police said. After the incident was reported, the entire Bairia area, where the victim lives, is on a boil. Heavy police have been deployed with top officials camping there to monitor the situation and prevent any unwarranted incident.

According to reports, 4 persons forced their way into the victim’s house and then first beat up the family, tied their hands and gagged them before raping the minor. Among the 4, an owner of a carton factor has been identified and the police are conducting raids at possible hideouts to nab him.

This has come on the heels of infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home case after which CM Nitish Kumar had apologised to the public. In the shelter home case, 34 girls came out to report sexual harassment against Brajesh Thakur, the man who used to run the shelter homes.

The case rocked the Bihar government with the Opposition calling for a nationwide strike and demanding the resignation of CM Nitish Kumar. As of now, the CBI is investigating the case under Section 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 376 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4, 6, 8, 10,12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO).

The alleged sexual exploitation of the girls was uncovered by a Mumbai-based social science institute. They had submitted its report in April and the Bihar social welfare department approved another project to Thakur on May 31 for beggars’ shelter in Patna.

