Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday demanded to increase quota limit for the scheduled tribes/scheduled castes and other backward classes on the basis of the caste-based census, reports said. Nitish Kumar said time is ripe to conduct the caste-based census as the state government solely relies on the 1931 census data. The Bihar CM also demanded the Centre should introduce a new reservation policy based on the principles of former chief minister Karpoori Thakur who divided backward classes into two categories — extremely backward and backward. While pressing for a caste-based census in 2021, the Bihar CM asserted that the population of scheduled tribes and scheduled castes and other backward classes has increased.
- Demanding an increase in the SC/ST quota, Kumar also referred to the reservation policy for the backward classes, which has provision for a sub-quota for the most backward classes (MBCs). The policy was introduced by the former Chief Minister of the state.
- Earlier on Thursday, the Bihar CM asserted that the caste-based census is necessary to know the real population of various castes, particularly OBCs and Dalits. He added that a census would also help in providing proportionate reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.
- A couple of days ago, Nitish had also supported the demands of certain backward castes (OBCs) to increase in the percentage of their quota from existing 27%.
- Also, the 2021 census is all set to collect the data on OBCs for the first time. Also, the use of maps will be taken into use at the time of house listing.
- Over 25 lakh people have been trained to ensure accurate collection of data in the Census 2021.
