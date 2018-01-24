During an event on Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has distanced himself from the conviction of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He said he has nothing to say on the conviction and respects court's orders. He dismissed the accusations of plotting against Lalu Prasad Yadav to gain political mileage. He claimed such discussions on social media as unsocial.

After the conviction of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has distanced himself from the entire incident. During an event on Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister said he has nothing to do with it. “We don’t have anything to do with this. It’s a judicial decision, we will not react to it, but will not compromise on our justice and development agenda,” said CM Nitish Kumar. Bihar CM denied any of his contribution to the verdict and made no comments regarding the conviction of RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra.

“Normally, unsocial discussions happen on social media, people who do not know ABCD of politics act as political experts on social media,” he added. After Lalu’s conviction, the social media was accusing Nitish Kumar of plotting against him for gaining a political mileage. Denying all such accusations, CM Nitish Kumar called such discussions on social media unsocial. Earlier in the day, the Ranchi High Court convicted Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra in another fodder scam case and sentenced a five-year jail term to both of them.

We don't have anything to do with this. Its a judicial decision,we will not react on it, but will not compromise on our justice and development agenda: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on #LaluPrasadYadav sentenced in third fodder scam case pic.twitter.com/7k2qaUeMxs — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018

Normally,unsocial discussions happen on social media, people who do not know ABCD of politics act as political experts on social media: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/qrjyh2qjq8 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018

The third fodder scam case, RC 68(A) / 1996, pertains to the fraudulence of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa (now in Jharkhand) district treasury during 1992-93 when Lalu was the chief minister of undivided Bihar. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav said they will approach higher courts against all the verdicts in the fodder scam. “People know how BJP, RSS and more importantly Nitish Kumar have conspired against Lalu Ji. We will approach higher courts against all these verdicts: Tejashwi Yadav on Lalu Yadav convicted in third fodder scam case,” Tejashwi Yadav quoted by ANI as saying.