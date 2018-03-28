CM Nitish Kumar gave an advice to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav saying that he has a long political carrier ahead and must be willing to hear at all times. After shushing Yadav during the Assembly proceedings, Nitish Kumar then turned to other RJD leader and said that why wasn’t Tejaswi Yadav taught some basics? Tejaswi Yadav recently drew everyone's attention after he helped the party in retaining Araria seat.

Bihar’s former deputy chief minister and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son, Tejaswi Yadav, who recently drew everyone’s attention after he helped the party in retaining Araria seat in the recently held Bihar by-elections, is again back in the headlines but this time for the advice he received from Bihar Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar, who is mostly known for keeping his cool and giving a deaf ear to barbs thrown at him, told Tejaswi Yadav that ‘suno babu, you have a long career ahead and hence you must be willing to learn’. The following advice that caught everyone’s attention came in the middle of Bihar assembly proceedings.

While Tejaswi Yadav was targeting CM Nitish Kumar’s government over the Aurangabad clashes that took place during the Ram Navami celebrations, the two leaders shared exchanged some heated remarks. On Monday, clashes took place in Aurangabad which a town almost 150 km from Patna. Nitish Kumar who usually ignores such attacks decided to share a piece of advice with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader who is around 39 years younger to the chief minister. Setting the record straight, Nitish Kumar said that the Ram Navami had passed off peacefully in the state “with a few exceptions”.

Later, giving him some advice, Nitish Kumar said, “Suno babu, you have a long career in politics, hence should be willing to learn”. Soon after shushing Tejaswi Yadav, he turned to RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, and mocked Yadav by saying, “Why does anyone not teach him (Tejashwi) some basics?” Tejaswi Yadav who was then seen keeping mum throughout the proceedings told reports that ‘he would not spare his liar chacha Nitish Kumar’. Tejaswi Yadav has been attacking Nitish Kumar since 2017 after he dumped the maha gathbandhan with Congress and RJD following a series of corruption allegations levelled against Lalu Yadav and his family members. Nitish Kumar had sought Tejaswi Yadav’s resignation but after the RJD denied too step down, Kumar broke the ties with Party and Joined hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in Bihar.

