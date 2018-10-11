Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Virat Chhatra Sanagam conference on Wednesday turned into a fiasco after a young man named Chandan Kumar Tiwari threw a slipper at the CM. Though the slipper missed the CM, Chandan was beaten black and blue by the party cadre before being rescued by the police.

According to reports, Chandan, who hails from Aurangabad, was angry over state reservation policy and threw his slipper as a mark of protest. Chandan said he was “suffering” as he belonged to the upper caste and was unable to get a job “due to reservation”.

This incident comes in a series of incidents where state’s upper caste groups have expressed discontent over several issues. Earlier in September, several upper caste groups held protests against the amendment to the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act restoring the provision for the immediate arrest of the accused on the basis of any complaint without any preliminary inquiry.

A week before, Union Minister Smriti Irani was shown black flags by members of the Swarn Sena (an organisation of the upper castes) in Gopalgunj district of Bihar.

